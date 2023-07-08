Jammu and Kashmir: Four women arrested for drug peddling in Samba

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Four arrested for drug peddling in J-K

Drug peddlers arrested: Four women were apprehended for alleged drug peddling in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a senior police official said on Saturday (July 8).

The alleged drug peddlers were travelling in a vehicle from Kathua to Samba when they were tracked at Supwal along Jammu-Pathankot national highway and taken into custody, Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba) Benam Tosh said.

The arrested accused persons were identified as Saleema alias “Bachi” of Bari Brahmana, Gunna Bibi of Sidhra, Fullan Bibi and Salima Bibi of Vijaypur.

Most wanted drug peddler

The police official said that Saleema was one of the most wanted drug peddlers who were active in Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts.

“Her arrest is a major success for the police as she had been evading arrest for a long time,” he said.

The official informed that Saleema had changed her hideout from Balole Nallah in Bari Brahmana to the Sidhra area of Jammu due to intensified patrolling by the police and geared-up raids.

As many as 58 heroin suppliers, including 12 women, have been arrested by the police in the past six months, the police said.

“Two hardcore heroin suppliers have also been detained and lodged in jail under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,” he said.

Notably, under the PTI NDPS Act, a person can be put under preventive detention for a year without bail.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi: 16,000 kg drugs seized by police destroyed

ALSO READ | NIA charge-sheets 13 Pakistani nationals in arms, drugs smuggling case

Latest India News