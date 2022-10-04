Jammu and Kashmir DG prisons HK Lohia murder: 'Dear death, please...' reads accused diary

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir DG prisons HK Lohia murder accused Yasir Ahmead

Jammu and Kashmir DG prisons HK Lohia murder: Police on Tuesday said initial investigations into the murder of Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia here did not point towards the terror angle as efforts are on to arrest his domestic help who has emerged as the main suspect in the case. Lohia was found murdered at his residence on the outskirts of Jammu late Monday night.

Some CCTV footages collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after scene of this crime. He was working in this house for nearly 6 months. Initial investigation also reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources.

Officials said multiple teams have been constituted to arrest the suspected culprit, Yasir Lohar (23), a resident of Halla-Dhandrath village in Ramban district. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described the incident as "extremely unfortunate" and said a manhunt had been launched to nab the domestic help, who is absconding. Giving details, Singh said that the suspect had even attempted to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia.

A preliminary examination of the crime scene indicated that Lohia must have been applying some oil on his foot which showed swelling. The killer suffocated Lohia to death and also used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat and later tried to set the body afire, he said.

