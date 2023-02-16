Follow us on Image Source : PTI J-K Demolition Drive: Central government just harassing people, says Mehbooba Mufti

J-K Demolition Drive: Taking a jibe at the BJP government, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti said the government in power is harassing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She further said that the central government had made only fake promises. Talking about the Jammu and Kashmir Demolition Drive on Thursday, she said that for the first time, she has seen a government that is transforming poor's homes into schools, hospitals and parks.

Mufti on J-K Demolition Drive

'For the first time, I have seen such govt that says that they will convert poor’s houses into a school, hospitals & parks. The govt just harassing the people of J&K. Central govt had made only false promises: Mehbooba Mufti,' a tweet of ANI reads.

Vikar Rasool Wani termed the demolition as an 'Assault'

Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani termed the demolition drive another assault on Jammu and Kashmir and demanded an immediate end to the "anti-people" move of the administration. He said the "bulldozer politics of the BJP" must end.

Undemocratic and anti-people move

"Demolishing residential houses and commercial buildings of people in Jammu and Kashmir without serving any notice is an undemocratic and anti-people move, which is being done to terrorize people. Demolition drive is another assault on Jammu and Kashmir," Wani said at a party meeting here. He targeted the administration for "terrorizing people under the garb of an anti-encroachment drive.

"The J-K governor administration has launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory to retrieve the state land from encroachers. He also reviewed preparations for the party’s upcoming “Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan”, which is set to start in J-K in a couple of days.

Wani expressed confidence that the campaign will be a “very successful people’s movement”, which was designed after the successful completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "The Abhiyaan is another initiative of the Congress party to reach out to people at village level across the country aiming to strengthen the unity and brotherhood in the country, which is being harmed by the hate and divisive politics of the BJP, " he said.

