Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF trooper, woman injured in Srinagar grenade attack

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a woman suffered minor injuries on Friday when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces near PP Chanpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

As per the CRPF, an unknown terrorist lobbed a grenade targeting the troops of 29 Battalion deployed for Road Opening Party (ROP).

"In the incident, Jitendar Kumar Yadav sustained minor splinter injuries in the thigh and left hand and his condition is stable," the officials informed.

he police said militants hurled a grenade towards the headquarters of 29 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion in the Chanapora area of Srinagar.

"The grenade exploded resulting in injuries to a jawan and a local woman. The area has been cordoned off for searches," said the police.

Additional forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started to nab the attackers.

