14 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K, tally rises to 139

As many as 14 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 139. Out of this, 11 were in the Kashmir division and 3 in the Jammu division, 27 active cases are in the Jammu division and 103 in the Kashmir division.

The administration has started aggressive contact tracing of the new cases and some new areas have been declared as red zones in Srinagar following detection of the fresh cases.

More than 40,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 9,200 who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

he Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today said the number of positive coronavirus cases in India has touched 5,194, with 149 deaths so far.

