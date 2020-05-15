COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir breach 1000-mark; 30 new infections reported

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir breach 1000-mark

Coronavirus case in Jammu and Kashmir breached 1,000-mark on Friday after 30 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the Union Territory. With the new infections, the COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir now stands at 1013, while the number of active cases in UT is 489.

Out of 30 new COVID-19 cases detected in the last 24 hours, nine cases were confirmed in the Jammu division while the Kashmir division reported 21 cases. Srinagar is the worst-hit district by the deadly contagious virus with 152 confirmed cases so far, followed by Anantnag and Bandipora with 145 and 135 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Baramulla and Shopian districts also reported over 100 coronavirus cases so far.

So far, 11 people lost their lives due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir while 513 recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

