J&K coronavirus death toll reaches 23; total case tally at 1,621

After two patients died on Monday due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, the death toll rose to 23 in the Union Territory and the numbers of the affected persons reached 1,621. Doctors said a 65-year old woman belonging to the Kulgam district was admitted to the S.M.H.S. Hospital in Srinagar on May 22 with bilateral pneumonia.

"She died on May 23rd and her body was kept at the mortuary. "Her test report came today. She had tested positive for COVID-19", doctors confirmed at the hospital.

Another 63-year old patient died in a Jammu hospital on Sunday.

"The samples of the deceased had been sent for testing a few days back. The report was received yesterday evening. He has tested positive. He had co-morbidities", doctors said at the Jammu hospital on Monday.

With this, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 has gone up to 23 in J&K. So far, 1,621 have tested positive in the union territory, out of whom 809 have completely recovered.

India coronavirus cases are nearing 1.4 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,38,845 including 4,021 deaths and 57,721 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday.

(With inputs from IANS)

