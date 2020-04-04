Image Source : AP 17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, tally rise to 92

With 17 more people testing positive for COVID-19, the number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 92 on Saturday. Of these, 14 fresh cases were reported from Kashmir. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union territory includes four patients who have recovered and two deaths, both in Kashmir. Three more positive cases were reported today from Narsoo, Udhampur. All contacts of a positive patient from Udhampur with travel history abroad. The total number of coronavirus cases in the Union territory has now reached 92.

Seven patients have tested negative after undergoing treatment. They will undergo another test before they are discharged from the hospital. More than 28,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 10,600 who are either quarantined at government facilities or in home isolation.

The authorities have tested 1,397 samples for COVID-19, out of which 1,250 have tested negative and results for 55 are awaited. A total of 34 hotspots have been identified in Jammu and Kashmir. These include seven in Pulwama, five in Srinagar and four each in Bandipora and Budgam, two in Shopian and one each in Ganderbal and Baramulla in Kashmir division, and five in Rajouri, four in Jammu and one in Udhampur district of Jammu division.

In the meantime, The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said India'd death toll due to the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 68, with 601 new cases reported over the last 24 hours. "Till now there are 2,902 positive cases in India. 601 positive cases have been reported since yesterday, 12 deaths also reported yesterday, taking the total to 68. 183 people have recovered/discharged," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry.

(With PTI inputs)

