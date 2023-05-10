Jammu and Kashmir: Cordon and search operation launched in Poonch over 'suspicious movement'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Cordon and search operation launched by security forces in Poonch

The movement of "suspected people" in the town of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir prompted security personnel to initiate a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday morning, said sources as quoted by news agency PTI.

They claimed that some locals in Poonch town observed suspicious movement of armed individuals. According to the sources, two schools in the town have also been closed.

Following up on the data, security powers launched a cordon and search activity in Khakha Nawan, Purani Poonch, Jernally Mohalla of Poonch, they said. The activity was going on when the last reports rolled in from the area.

Following the terror attack in Bhatta Dhurian on April 20 that resulted in the deaths of five soldiers, security forces are already on high alert and the setup is fully operational.

'Operation Trinetra' to flush out hiding militants continues

After soldiers were killed in an explosion set off by terrorists during a CASO on Friday, security forces are also conducting Operation Trinetra in Rajouri's Kandi forests, a border district nearby.

Concerning the suspected movements of terrorists, a few people were questioned in Rajouri. In any case, security powers are yet to lay out any new contact with the ultras, they said.

"There was no fresh contact with terrorists hiding in the forested Kandi area. A massive search operation to track down ultras is on," an official said.

An explosion set off by the terrorists on Friday morning in the Kesari hill forest area of Rajouri resulted in the deaths of five Army personnel and the injuries of a major-rank officer.

