Jammu and Kashmir: Cop shot at by terrorist in Pulwama, succumbs in hospital

A police constable who was shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday morning succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Identified as Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a local of Gudoora village in Pulwama, was shot at by terrorists at his residence, according to police.

“Special Police Officer (SPO) Riyaz Ahmad Thoker who was shot at and injured by a terrorist in the Gudaroo area of Pulwama succumbs to his injuries,” the J&K Police said in a statement.

Kashmir Zone Police, in a tweet, paid tribute to Thoker, and said, “Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture.”

