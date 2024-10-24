Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
  Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi in Delhi

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 19:24 IST
Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah meets PM Modi, Omar Abdullah meets PM narendra Modi in Delhi, abdul
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is on his first official visit to Delhi after assuming office, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (October 24) and handed over to him a resolution seeking early restoration of statehood to the union territory, officials said.

The meeting lasted over 30 minutes during which Abdullah discussed various issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, including the present security situation and development works. He also presented a traditional Kashmiri shawl to the prime minister, they said.

Abdullah also handed over the resolution passed by his cabinet last week urging the central government to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood "in its original form", according to the officials.

The resolution was passed by the new government in its first cabinet meeting last week after Abdullah's National Conference registered a remarkable victory in the maiden assembly polls in the union territory, bagging 42 of the 90 seats.

This restoration, according to the officials, is seen as a crucial step towards initiating a healing process, reinstating constitutional rights and safeguarding the unique identity of the region's residents.

The chief minister has been authorised by the cabinet to engage with the prime minister and the central government to advocate for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. This resolution was also approved by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Abdullah's meeting with Modi comes four days after terrorists of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba gunned down seven people, including a local doctor, in Ganderbal district's Gagangir on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Jammu & Kashmir CM Abdullah met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 

He also met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at his office. During the meeting, Abdullah apprised Gadkari about the road connectivity projects in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The chief minister presented Gadkari with a traditional Kashmiri shawl. Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (October 23) and the meeting lasted nearly 30 minutes.

