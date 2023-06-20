Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jammu and Kashmir: 19 injured as bus falls into canal in Samba

Jammu and Kashmir: In an unfortunate incident, around nineteen people, including women and children, were reported injured when the bus in which they were travelling fell into a canal early Tuesday. The incident occurred when the bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a canal in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

As per the officials, the incident took place in the Samotra Channi area as the driver lost control of the bus. Soon Locals and police personnel jointly rescued people. They rushed to the accident spot and shifted the injured to the Ghagwal trauma centre.

A few of the injured were shifted to the Government Medical College in Jammu. According to the officials, the injured included labourers and their family members.

All of the labourers were heading towards Kashmir to work at a brick kiln, officials added.

