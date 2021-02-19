Friday, February 19, 2021
     
Three LeT terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Budgam, 1 cop martyred

Three terrorists of Laskhar-e- Taiba (LeT) were neutralized and one police personnel martyred in a gunfight between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2021 9:17 IST
Jammu & Kashmir: 1 cop martyred, another injured in encounter between security forces, terrorists in Budgam

Three terrorists of Laskhar-e- Taiba (LeT) were neutralized in a gunfight between the security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. One policeman also lost his life and another wounded in an encounter. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered, a police official said adding search operation is underway.

"All three terrorists of LeT killed in Shopian encounter," said  Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

Encounter has started at Beerwah area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, the Kashmir Zone Police (KZP) had tweeted.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zanigam village in the Beerwah area of the district following information about the presence of militants there. They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

Two policemen were injured in the gunbattle. They w ere rushed to a hospital here for treatment but one of them succumbed, the officials said. 

Another encounter is underway in Shopian district in south Kashmir, they said.

