Jammu & Kashmir: Curfew imposed, Army called out after communal tension in Bhaderwah town

Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard on a street at Bhaderwah in Doda district, J&K.

Jammu & Kashmir: After alleged inflammatory speeches were delivered from a mosque, the administration sprung into action in Bhaderwah town of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. As tension spread in the area Thursday evening, a curfew was imposed and the Army called in to conduct a flag march.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) at Police Station Bhaderwah. The administration also warned people against taking the law into their own hands.

The alleged inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Purported video clips of the inflammatory speeches went viral on social media.

