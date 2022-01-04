Jammu and Kashmir: 1 dead, several injured as tourist bus turns turtle inside Banihal-Qazigund tunnel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Photo for representation only.

Banihal accident: At least one person was killed and about 22 injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident inside the Banihal-Qazigund four lane tunnel on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, the bus carrying tourists from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly collided with another vehicle inside the tunnel and turned turtle resulting in the death of one person. The injured have been admitted to Banihal hospital.

The bus was its way from Katra in Jammu to Srinagar when the accident took place.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police and rescue teams are at spot assisting in relief work.

