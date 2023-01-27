Jammu and Kashmir: Avalanche warning sounded in THESE districts in the Valley

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Avalanche warning sounded in THESE districts in the Valley

Avalance warning: The authorities have issued an avalanche alert in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir and have asked people to avoid going to higher reaches.

The alert has been issued for the districts of Bandipore, Baramula, Ganderbal. According to Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management, Authority, an avalanche with a medium danger level is likely to occur above 2500 metres in the next 24 hours. The general public has been advised to restrict movement to only carefully selected safer routes with extreme care and evacuate from unprotected settlements near the avalanche path, it added.

Earlier in the day, an avalanche had hit remote Paddar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday, but there was no loss of life or damage to property. The avalanche rolled into a river near a hamlet in Mechail belt, but there was no damage caused as the village was away from area, they said.

Five days ago, an avalanche had hit Hussangam village in the northern district's Tulail sector.

On January 14, another avalanche hit the district's Gurez sector. That same day, two simultaneous avalanches hit the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal. There were no reports of any casualties in any of these avalanches. However, two labourers of a construction company were killed when another avalanche hit Sarbal on January 12.

