Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan killed, 2 injured in Pakistan firing along LoC in Poonch

Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Poonch district

An Army personnel was killed and two others were injured in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday. The firing took place in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district.

This is the third fatality in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month.

The officials said the latest firing and shelling from across the border took place in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

Three Indian Army personnel were injured in the Pakistani firing and were immediately evacuated to hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries.

They said the casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the retaliatory action were not known immediately.

On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident in Rajouri sector

