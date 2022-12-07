J&K: 180 terrorists killed, 31 security personnel and 31 civilians lost lives in 2022, says government

Follow us on Image Source : RAJYA SABHA Rai addressed Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday said there were 123 terror incidents in Jammu And Kashmir in 2022 (till November).

31 security forces personnel lost their lives in the line of duty while 31 civilians also lost their lives, he added.

“180 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir in encounters with security personnel this year (till November 2022),” MoS Home told the Upper House.

8 scribes working in Kashmir received threat from terrorists online

Eight journalists working in Kashmir have received threat from terrorists online and four of them have reportedly resigned from their jobs, Rai said informed the Rajya Sabha.

Rai said a case has been registered at the Shergari police station in Srinagar in this regard.

"As reported, eight journalists working for Srinagar-based local newspapers received threat through terror blog "Kashmir Fight". Four media persons have reportedly resigned. The media persons who resigned belong to the media house 'Rising Kashmir'," he said replying to a written question.

The minister said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the government has taken several steps to protect the lives of people, including media persons, from terrorist threat and attacks that include proactive security arrangements wherein security grid that includes the police, army, paramilitary and intelligence agencies remain deployed across Jammu and Kashmir to thwart any threat and attempt at the hands of terrorists or their handlers.

(With PTI input)

