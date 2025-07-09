Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind moves Madras High Court seeking ban on release of film 'Udaipur Files' The petition has been filed by Haji Hasan Ahmed, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama Tamil Nadu. The petitioner has raised grave concerns regarding the film's potential to disrupt communal harmony.

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu unit of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the release of the film Udaipur Files, citing serious concerns over its potential to disturb communal harmony and promote hate speech. The PIL was filed under the guidance of Jamiat's national president Maulana Mahmood Madani and in consultation with Darul Uloom rector Maulana Abul Qassim Noumani. Haji Hasan Ahmed, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama Tamil Nadu, is the petitioner, and the writ petition bears serial number 105184/2025.

Call for re-examination of content

In the petition, Hasan Ahmed has urged the court to issue a writ of mandamus directing the relevant authorities, including the Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, to halt the film's release and subject its content to a thorough re-examination in accordance with the law. The plea expresses grave concern over the movie's trailer and alleged content, which, according to the petitioner, sensationalises a deeply sensitive communal incident and projects the Muslim community in a highly derogatory and inflammatory light. The affidavit specifically flags a controversial depiction in the trailer that presents beheading as the only punishment for blasphemy — a narrative that the petitioner argues dangerously reinforces negative stereotypes about Muslims and fosters animosity.

Reference to deoband sparks outrage

A key point of contention is the trailer's reference to Deoband — a town closely associated with India’s most respected Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom Deoband. The petitioner claims that linking the slogan "Sar Tan Se Juda" directly with Deoband and allegedly portraying a figure resembling the seminary’s rector amounts to a malicious attempt to vilify the institution and the larger Muslim community.

Furthermore, the petition highlights a scene where the film allegedly features derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) -- remarks previously made by a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson that had sparked nationwide protests and led to her expulsion from the party. Another scene, said to portray a Muslim scholar engaging in homosexual activity, is described by the petitioner as an intentional insult aimed at discrediting Islamic scholars and maligning the faith.

Petitioner cites constitutional limits

While acknowledging the constitutional protection of free speech under Article 19(1)(a), the petitioner stresses that this right is subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) to maintain public order, decency, and morality. Ahmed argues that Udaipur Files crosses these legal boundaries and accuses the CBFC of failing to uphold its statutory obligations under the Cinematograph Act and related certification guidelines.

Despite submitting a representation on July 4, 2025, urging authorities to take immediate action, the petitioner said no response has been received. With the film's release scheduled for July 11, 2025, the PIL seeks an urgent interim injunction against the producers and distributors -- Jani Firefox Media Private Limited and Reliance Entertainment Studios -- to prevent the screening, distribution, or online release of the film until a legal review is conducted and the contentious content is addressed.

