Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind puts forward six demands, says 'hatred and division threaten nation's future'

New Delhi:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has adopted a detailed resolution expressing concern over what it described as a growing atmosphere of insecurity and mistrust among minorities in the country. The resolution was passed during a special meeting of the organisation's Executive Committee held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of its president, Mahmood Asad Madani.

According to the organisation, the draft resolution was discussed extensively by committee members before being unanimously approved. The meeting brought together senior office-bearers and representatives from different parts of the country to deliberate on issues affecting society and public life.

What does the resolution state?

In its resolution, the organisation said that preserving social harmony and national unity should remain a priority. It expressed concern over what it described as an atmosphere of mistrust and division in parts of society and stressed the importance of protecting constitutional values and democratic principles.

The committee stated that a country's progress depends on justice, equality and mutual respect among citizens. It said public discourse should focus on strengthening social cohesion and addressing issues that affect people across communities.

Focus on public welfare and everyday challenges

The organisation also wrote of the concerns related to employment, rising costs, education and healthcare. It noted that these issues directly impact citizens and deserve sustained attention from policymakers and public institutions.

The resolution called for greater focus on development-oriented policies and measures that improve the quality of life for ordinary people. It said that economic and social challenges should remain central to public discussions and governance priorities.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind also discussed matters related to civic rights, citizenship procedures and legal safeguards.

The organisation stressed that “all administrative and legal actions should be carried out in accordance with constitutional provisions and established legal processes.” It said “transparency, fairness and due process are essential for maintaining public confidence in institutions.” The committee urged authorities to ensure that all citizens are treated equally under the law and that legal procedures are followed without discrimination.

Statement on migration and demographic issues

Another resolution adopted during the meeting addressed debates surrounding migration and demographic concerns. The organisation said discussions on such matters should be based on verified facts, legal principles and constitutional safeguards.

While supporting lawful action against illegal immigration, the organisation stated that any investigation or verification process should be conducted individually and in accordance with the law. It also called for caution against generalisations that may create social tensions or misunderstandings.

Six-point memorandum submitted

Along with the resolution, the organisation released a six-point memorandum outlining its key demands. Among its recommendations, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind called for strict implementation of legal measures against hate crimes and hate speech, accountability in cases of communal violence, protection of constitutional rights, transparency in citizenship-related procedures, equal opportunities in education and employment, and safeguarding religious freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

The memorandum also stressed the need for fair legal processes, protection of civil liberties and strengthening mechanisms that promote equal treatment of all citizens. The organisation appealed to governments, constitutional bodies, civil society groups and media organisations to work together in strengthening democratic values and social harmony.

It said preserving constitutional principles, ensuring equal rights and promoting mutual respect among citizens are essential for maintaining a stable and inclusive society. The meeting was attended by several senior leaders and office-bearers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, including members of its executive committee, religious scholars and representatives from various states.