India belongs to Mahmood as much to Modi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Madani

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India belongs to Mahmood as much as it belongs to Modi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Madani

India belongs to Mahmood as much to Modi, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Mahmood Madani on Friday while speaking about the rise in Islamophobia in the country. Madani was addressing the 34th General Session at the Ram Lila ground.

He further demanded that a separate law be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against minorities. The plenary session of the event will take place on Sunday.

The organization passed several resolutions including one on alleged rise in the hate campaign and Islamophobia in the country. "The rise in Islamophobia, besides cases of hatred and incitement against the Muslims community, has increased to an alarming level in our country, in the recent past," the Jaimiat alleged.

"The most regrettable point is that though the government is aware of these developments, it prefers to adopt an ostrich-like approach," it alleged. The Jamiat said it wants to draw the attention of the government on how to ensure the integrity and build a positive image of the country.

Among the steps the Jamiat proposed should be taken included strict action against elements and the media engaged in spreading hatred. The Jamiat also sought a separate law should be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against the minorities.

Other important resolutions passed by the Jamiat Friday included effective measures to ensure voter registration and larger participation in elections.

ALSO READ | Muslim girls are being targeted in co-ed schools, claims Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Madani

ALSO READ | No objection to survey of madrasas by UP govt, says Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Arshad Madani

Latest India News