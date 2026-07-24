Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani urges Centre to uphold constitutional principles on Waqf, preserve records

New Delhi:

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani on Friday urged the Centre to uphold constitutional principles in the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, asserting that the credibility of the law rests on its equal application to all citizens.

Addressing the All-India Mutawallis' Conference, organised by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind at Aiwan-e-Ghalib in New Delhi, Maulana Madani said justice must remain the guiding principle of governance and cautioned that any departure from constitutional values would weaken public confidence in the rule of law.

"Justice is never a favour extended to any community; it is the greatest strength of the State. The law commands respect only when it is applied equally to every citizen," he said.

Maulana Madani said the challenges facing Waqf properties are not limited to external pressures but also stem from internal weaknesses, including administrative negligence, poor governance and inadequate preservation of legal records. He urged mutawallis across the country to strengthen institutional management through proper documentation, digitisation of records, financial transparency, regular audits and timely legal action against encroachments.

Describing Waqf as "a trust dedicated to Allah and one of the enduring pillars of Islamic creed," he said safeguarding Waqf properties, preserving documentary records and pursuing legal remedies wherever necessary should be viewed as a religious obligation.

"The protection of Waqf cannot be left to mutawallis alone. It is a collective responsibility of the entire Muslim community. A community that neglects this ultimately loses the protection of history itself," he said.

He said that "If we work with sincerity, planning and perseverance, prepare capable leadership and involve the wider community in this mission, every conspiracy against Waqf can be defeated," he added.

The conference, attended by more than 500 mutawallis, scholars, legal experts and public representatives, focused on the legal, administrative and institutional challenges confronting Waqf properties following the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. It was presided over by Syed Shah Hafiz Mohammad Ali Al-Hussaini, Sajjadanashin of the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Banda Nawaz Gesu Daraz (RA), Gulbarga.

Maulana Mohammad Hakeemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, delivered the welcome address, while Maulana Mufti Hassan Qasmi conducted the proceedings.

Former Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Justice Iqbal Ansari said mutawallis must discharge their responsibilities with greater diligence, observing that many legal disputes concerning Waqf properties arise despite the presence of appointed custodians.

While emphasising that constitutional courts are duty-bound to decide disputes within the constitutional framework, he expressed concern over the growing public perception regarding the delivery of justice.

Maulana Asghar Ali Imam Mehdi Salafi, Ameer of Markazi Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Hind, said the responsibility for protecting Waqf institutions must be shared by the entire community rather than resting solely with mutawallis or governments.

Malik Moatasim Khan, Niab Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, said illegal encroachments and prolonged disputes were often aggravated by administrative lapses and the tendency in some cases to treat Waqf properties as private assets, calling for stronger institutional accountability.

In his presidential address, Syed Shah Mohammad Ali Al-Hussaini said growing public awareness about Waqf should now be translated into systematic legal preparedness, effective institutional management and timely action against encroachments.

He also appealed to philanthropists to establish new Waqfs to strengthen education, healthcare and public welfare initiatives.

Shah Syed Yadullah Hussaini, Deputy Sajjadanashin of Rauza Khurd, Gulbarga Sharif, proposed the creation of dedicated committees for monitoring, protecting and legally defending Waqf properties, while Advocate Nasser Aziz, President of the South Asian Minorities Lawyers Association (SAMLA), called for Waqf Protection Committees and specialised legal cells across the country to pursue cases of illegal occupation and improve institutional governance.

Member of Parliament Harinder Malik expressed concern over instances of mismanagement in certain Waqf institutions and said Waqf revenues should primarily serve the poor and underprivileged. Member of Parliament Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi commended Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's efforts and called for a united national movement to safeguard Waqf institutions.

Member of Parliament Imran Masood criticised the government's approach towards Waqf, arguing that disputes over religious properties extend beyond one community and require a broader commitment to protecting the rights of all religious institutions.

Other speakers included Abdul Wahid Hussain Angara, Maulana Siddiqullah Chowdhury, Akram-ul-Jabbar Khan (IRS), Advocate Haji Mohammad Haroon, Advocate Iqbal Shaikh, Syed Mahmood Akhtar (IRS), Advocate Tahir Mohammad Hakim, Member of Parliament Abdul Wahab (Kerala) and former Member of Parliament Haris Beeran.

Among those present were Nawab Ahmad Hameed (Baghpat), Advocate Firoz Ghazi, General Secretary of the South Asian Minorities Lawyers Association (SAMLA), Marzia Khan (Mumbai), Professor Nisar Ahmad Ansari, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama Gujarat, Maulana Yahya Karimi, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulama Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, Master Mohammad Qasim Mahu, Vice-President, Maulana Mohammad Qasim Noori, President of Jamiat Ulama Delhi, Maulana Aftab Alam Siddiqui, General Secretary, Maulana Qari Abdul Samee, and Owais Sultan Khan.

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