Jamiat chief Arshad Madani welcomes RSS unity call, hits out at Himanta Biswa Sarma over Muslim displacement Maulana Arshad Madani praised the RSS for its centenary proposal on Hindu-Muslim unity while criticising Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over the displacement of Muslims. He reaffirmed that the Jamiat will continue to fight constitutional battles in courts rather than on the streets.

New Delhi:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani on Thursday praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the organisation's general meeting in New Delhi. Referring to a recent RSS committee proposal on its centenary, Madani said, "We welcomed it as positive... If it is about Hindu-Muslim unity, we are not against the RSS." Madani revealed that he had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat nearly eight years ago and conveyed the same message. "Although such an opportunity did not come later, if it comes again, we will meet," he added.

Stand on personal choices and religious disputes

Responding to a query on the three-children issue, Madani remarked, "Everyone is free to decide as per their wish." On the controversy over the recovery of Shivlings at religious places, he stressed that the Jamiat's perspective is based on the 1991 Places of Worship Act.

Madani reminded the gathering that communal forces found space against Muslims after India’s independence, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind was the first to oppose them. "Our fight is not on the streets but with the government that allows communal elements to thrive. Street battles will only harm the nation," he said.

Attack on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Turning his focus to Assam, Madani launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He alleged that Sarma "ate political bread with Congress but kept an RSS mindset." Madani claimed he had even written to Sonia Gandhi urging her not to give Sarma a ticket, but Congress ignored his warning. "Today, he has set Assam's policies on fire," he said. Madani accused the Assam government of displacing nearly 50,000 Muslims while sparing Hindu populations in similar conditions. He confirmed that Jamiat plans to approach the Supreme Court over this issue.

On NRC and legal battles

The Jamiat chief also raised concerns over attempts to change the 1971 cutoff year for citizenship under the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "We have resolved to challenge this in the Supreme Court," Madani said.

On Jamiat's efforts to protect madrasas

He also highlighted Jamiat's legal efforts to protect madrasas, stating that the Supreme Court directed them to the High Court, where the case is ongoing. "We avoid going to court for every issue, but if constitutional rights are violated, we will not hesitate,” Madani asserted.

Madani on Udaipur Film row

Madani reacted sharply to the recent controversy over the film Udaipur Files. He said the film was deliberately made to target the Muslim faith. "The purpose of the film was to portray our religion in the wrong manner. We went to court, and six cuts were initially ordered in the film," he said. Madani added that after the film went to the government for clearance, it was still given approval for release. "We again approached the court, and this time nearly 60 cuts were imposed. The heavy number of cuts shows how wrongly the film tried to present our religion," he stated.

'Our history is richer and deeper'

Highlighting the deep roots of Muslims in India, Madani stressed that the community has been part of the nation for centuries. "Muslims have lived in India for more than a thousand years. From Kerala to Kashmir, every community has both Hindus and Muslims. Our history is far better and richer than what such films try to portray," he asserted.

