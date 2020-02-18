Delhi Police files chargesheet in Jamia violence, Sharjeel Imam named 'instigator'

Sharjeel Imam/File Image

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in Jamia violence that took place on December 15, 2019. Sharjeel Imam has been named as an "instigator" in the chargesheet. It is also examining PFI's role in the violence.

Imam, who came into the limelight during the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh here against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad on January 28 in a separate case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh. A case had been registered against him on sedition and other charges on January 26 in this regard.

So far, the Delhi Police has arrested 17 people -- 9 from New Friends Colony and 8 from Jamia. All of them are locals. None of the students have been chargesheeted.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 307, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Protestors had torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during the demonstration against the CAA on December 15, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

The police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob. They entered the Jamia university campus, saying that rioters had taken shelter there. However, the Jamia students had denied that they were involved in the violence and had alleged police brutality