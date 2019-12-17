Jamia violence: Delhi court sends 6 accused to 14-day judicial custody

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jamia violence: The arrests were made on Monday night.

Jamia Violence: Saket Court in New Delhi has sent 6 persons accused of involvement in violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University to 14-day judicial custody. The police have arrested 10 people with criminal background for alleged involvement in Jamia violence. Police have said that none of those arrested are students.

The arrests were made on Monday night.

Police are interrogating them and also identifying other accused who were involved in instigating the violence, they said.

Jamia Millia Islamia university had virtually turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, that led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

The situation remained tense in the university premises on Tuesday as protesters, including students and local residents, converged outside the varsity holding tricolour and placards to continue their demonstration against CAA and NRC.

A delegation of prominent leaders from the Opposition including Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and others met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and demanded a repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act passed by PM Narendra Modi-led government in the recently concluded winter session of the Parliament.

"We have an example in Delhi where Police entered the Jamia women hostel & dragged them out, it mercilessly beat students. I think you all have seen that Modi govt seems to have no compassion when it comes to shutting down people's voices and implement legislation," said Sonia Gandhi after the delegation's meet with the President was over.

