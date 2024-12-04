Jama Masjid Shahi Imam warns Bangladesh over ongoing injustices, assaults against Hindu minorities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid.

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi, has condemned the injustices and assaults against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh and called on the head of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, to take immediate action. In a letter, Ahmed Bukhari emphasised the long-standing close relationship between India and Bangladesh.

"Since the establishment of Bangladesh, our national leadership, media, civil society, and influential circles have maintained close relations with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his daughter Sheikh Hasina Wajid, and their party, the Awami League. In terms of diplomacy and matters related to the region, international affairs, and the Muslim world, Bangladesh has always stood by us as a close ally," he said.

"Up to this point, it remained an internal matter of Bangladesh. However, the ongoing injustices, assaults, and unilateral actions against the Hindu minority are condemnable and must stop immediately. There is no justification for such actions. The government must always acknowledge the role we have played in their establishment and development process and the unparalleled history of our support and care for millions of refugees. We were the first to stand by them in every natural disaster," he said.

Ahmed Bukhari also underscored that the United Nations has a universal declaration regarding the protection of equal rights for minorities, which is binding on all members of the international community and all UN member states."

As a credible neighbour, a close ally of Bangladesh, and a custodian of shared cultural heritage, I expect the current head of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate, to take immediate steps to curb any injustices against the Hindu minority. He should ensure that his international reputation remains untarnished. As a Muslim-majority country, Islam and Islamic jurisprudence inherently leave no room for any form of prejudice or injustice against minorities in Bangladesh," he added.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, more than 60 monks were reportedly stopped at Benapole land port in Bangladesh and were not allowed to enter India, according to a spokesperson from the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Kolkata. Notably, there was no relief for Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested on alleged sedition charges. On Tuesday, a Bangladesh court set January 2, 2025 (Thursday), as the next date of hearing in the case. Chinmoy Krishna Das, who remains in custody, is expected to stay in jail.