  4. 'Violation of women's rights': DCW issues notice to Jama Masjid Shahi Imam over restriction on entry of women

Jama Masjid row: The administration of the mosque has put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of 'girls', whether alone or in groups.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2022 16:33 IST
Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal on Thursday issued Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi after taking cognizance of the recent restriction on entry of women coming alone or in a group in the famed mosque. The administration of the mosque has put up notices outside the main gates banning the entry of 'girls', whether alone or in groups. "Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyon ka akele daakhla mana hai (The entry of a girl, or girls is not permitted in Jama Masjid)," reads the notice by the administration.

However, as the issue led to outrage in some quarters, the Shahi Imam stepped into say the order is not applicable to those coming to offer prayers.

 

According to Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam, the decision was taken after some "incidents" were reported on the premises of the heritage structure. "Jama Masjid is a place of worship and people are welcome for that. But girls coming alone and waiting for their dates. This is not what this place is meant for. The restriction is on that," Bukhari said.

"Any such place, be it a mosque, temple or gurudwara is a place of worship (ibadat ki jagah hai) and there is no restriction on anyone coming for that purpose. Just today, a group of 20-25 girls visited and they were allowed to enter," Bukhari added. 

An unconvinced DCW, however, termed it as a 'violation of women's rights' and issued notice.

