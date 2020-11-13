1 dead, several feared buried as boulder-laden truck overturns on tea stall in Bengal

Image Source : PTI Truck overturns on tea stall in Bengal's Jalpaiguri, 1 body recovered

At least one person was killed after a boulder-laden truck overturned on a tea stall in West Bengal on Friday. The incident was reported from Moynaguri area of Jalpaiguri in the state at nearly 8 am. According to the police, several others, who had gathered at the shop, are also suspected to be buried under the overturned truck. The police have so far recovered one body.

At least five to seven people might have been buried alive, when the ten-wheeler lost control and overturned, the sources said.

A rescue operation by fire brigade officials and a team of police personnel is currently underway.

Locals have hit the streets, protesting against the incident, the sources said, adding that the police were trying to control the situation.

(With PTI inputs)

