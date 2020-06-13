Image Source : PTI PETA offers reward for info on 'jallikattu' bull's death

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone providing information about the person who tortured a prized 'jallikattu' bull to its death at Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, citing a news report about the death of the bull, it said: "PETA India is offering a reward of up to Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for this act, which violates the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

"The tethered, helpless bull, named Kasi Eswara, reportedly died from a head injury after smashing into a tree in a desperate attempt to escape the men," PETA India said.

It has also written to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) J.K. Tripathy, the Krishnagiri District Collector and the Superintendent of Police Krishnagiri to investigate and identify the abusers involved in the heinous act and file an FIR under Sections 34 and 429 of the IPC and Section 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, to bring them to justice.

"We're calling on anyone with information to come forward immediately to help prevent vulnerable beings of all species from being bullied, harmed, and killed," PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate was quoted as saying in the report.

"It is well established that people who are cruel to other animals often move on to human victims," he added.

According to PETA India, research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty against other animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurt humans.

In a study on domestic violence victims, 60 per cent of women said that their abusive partners had harmed or killed their dogs or other animals.

Section 429 of the IPC prohibits the killing or maiming of an animal, which can carry a penalty of a five-year jail term.

While the IPC carries stricter penalties, PETA India has long campaigned to strengthen the nation's Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which contains outdated, inadequate penalties, such as a maximum fine of only Rs 50 for convicted first-time offenders, the statement said.

A video on social media brought to light the act of cruelty meted out to a prized 'jallikattu' bull that died on June 6. The bull is seen tied to a tree, being taunted by a unidentified person till its death.

The man was seen provoking the bull by throwing mud at it. The incident was reported from Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Everytime the bull was taunted, it attempted to charge at its tormentor only to hit the tree again and again.

The man was also seen pulling the bull's horns as he stood behind the tree, further provoking the animal.

At one point, the bull broke its horn by hitting the tree. The animal, which used to participate in the bull race, finally loses its orientation and falls.

According to reports, the bull owner, Vetrivel, performed the last rites on June 6, thinking that the animal died due to injuries it suffered after hitting the tree.

However, the bull's cruel end came to light recently when the video was circulated in social media.

The police in Krishnagiri told IANS that the owner had not lodged a complaint after the video went viral.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage