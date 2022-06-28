Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jalandhar: College student dies after scuffle breaks out over 'birthday party contribution'

After a scuffle broke out among college students regarding monetary contributions for someone's birthday party, one student died. The incident took place in Jalandhar's DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology. As per the police, two students fell from the 2nd floor of the college building during the scuffle. While one of the students died, the other was taken to the hospital. A case has been registered under section 304 against the boy getting treated, informed ADCP Jaskiranjit S Teja.

"Students had a scuffle and 2 students from Bihar, fell down from 2nd floor. One died, and the other is being treated", said DSW Sanjeev Naval, DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology.

More details awaited.

