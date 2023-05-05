In presence of Bilawal Bhutto, Jaishankar underlines threat of terrorism at SCO meet

Follow us on Image Source : ANI S. Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at SCO meet stressed that the 'menace of terrorism continues unabated' in the presence of his counterpart Bilawal Bhutto, Pakistan's Foreign minister was in attendance.

"The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO...," EAM Dr S Jaishankar

"While world was engaged in facing COVID-19 pandemic, its consequences, the menace of terrorism continued unabated," EAM added.

Latest India News