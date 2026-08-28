Jaishankar takes stock of rescue ops in flood-hit Nepal as India puts relief efforts on highest priority

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Nepal as the neighbouring country faced a fresh threat from a barrier lake breach following the devastating flash floods in Rasuwa district. Jaishankar said India is treating the situation with the "highest priority" and is closely monitoring the condition of Indian nationals affected by the disaster. He held discussions with the Indian Embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing and was briefed by the concerned divisions of the Ministry of External Affairs on the latest developments and additional relief supplies being prepared for Nepal.

"Discussed the relief and rescue efforts underway in Nepal today. Our Embassies in Kathmandu & Beijing provided an updated picture in respect of the status and well-being of Indian nationals. The concerned MEA Divisions apprised us of the further relief supplies to be sent to Nepal. We give highest priority to this issue," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Flash floods wreak havoc in Rasuwa

The crisis began on August 26 when a powerful flash flood struck the Tibet-Nepal border region, sending a massive surge of water, sediment and boulders through the Bhotekoshi river system and downstream areas. The disaster caused extensive destruction in Nepal's Rasuwa district, damaging roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

Rescue teams have been working to locate survivors and recover bodies from areas hit by the sudden torrent. Reports from Nepal indicate that the death toll has crossed 530, while hundreds of people remain missing. The scale of the disaster has made search and rescue operations particularly challenging in mountainous terrain. The Bhotekoshi is a key part of the river system that feeds into the Trishuli, making downstream areas vulnerable whenever water levels rise sharply.

Fresh danger after barrier lake breaches

Even as rescue operations continued, Nepal faced another potential flood threat on Friday after a large barrier lake formed near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers on the Chinese side reportedly breached. Rasuwa Chief District Officer Narendra Pariyar said the Nepali Army had informed him about the breach. The development raised concerns that a sudden release of water could trigger another surge in the Bhotekoshi and affect downstream settlements.

Nepalese authorities subsequently urged people living along vulnerable river stretches to move to safer locations. Floodwaters following the lake breach later reached Syafrubesi, with the Flood Forecasting Division reporting that the Bhotekoshi flood arrived there at around 12:31 pm. Residents along the Trishuli River up to Mugling were advised to remain alert and stay in safe areas.

The reported breach has added another layer of difficulty for rescue teams already operating in areas devastated by Wednesday's flash flood. Authorities have been monitoring river levels and preparing aerial reconnaissance to assess the impact of the latest development.

India steps up relief support for Nepal

India is also assisting Nepal with relief supplies as rescue operations continue. New Delhi has been closely monitoring the situation because a number of Indian nationals were among those affected or stranded in the flood-hit areas. The Nepal government has also approved the Krishi Samagri Company Limited to procure 25,000 metric tonnes of DAP fertiliser from India through a government-to-government mechanism. The decision comes as Kathmandu works to manage the wider impact of the disaster and maintain essential supplies.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has been coordinating information about affected Indian nationals, while the MEA is continuing to track their safety and whereabouts. According to the latest MEA-related update, Indian rescue efforts have included people associated with the Trishuli-I project as well as Indian pilgrims stranded in the affected region.

Tourists, Indian pilgrims among those rescued

The disaster has also affected tourists and pilgrims travelling through the region. According to the Nepal Tourism Board figures cited in the report, 117 tourists were rescued, including 85 Indians. Sixteen rescued tourists were from China, nine from South Korea and two each from the United States and Italy, while three others had not been identified.

An Indian group travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra also narrowly escaped the disaster. The group included Visakhapatnam DLDA Chairman Gadu Venkatappa and 27 others, including eight members of his family.

According to Venkatappa's brother Garudappal Naidu, the 28-member group had left from Bhagalpur Airport on August 24 through a private travel operator for the pilgrimage. A series of delays and timely interventions helped the group avoid the worst impact of the flash flood.

Nepal remains on alert as rescue operations continue

The latest developments have left Nepal facing a difficult combination of rescue operations and renewed flood risks. Authorities are monitoring the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems as they assess the impact of the barrier lake breach and possible further surges.

The reported lake breach is particularly significant because the temporary water body had formed after the earlier disaster and was being closely watched for signs of overflowing or collapse. Nepal and Chinese authorities had already been monitoring the situation because a sudden release of accumulated water could send another dangerous surge downstream.

(With ANI inputs)

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