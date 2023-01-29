'Some people purposely spread wrong info about China issue': Jaishankar takes indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI EAM Jaishankar takes indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi

Jaishankar on Rahul Gandhi: Taking an indirect attack on Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said some people intentionally spread false information about the China issue for political gains. According to the Union Minister, by talking repeatedly about some land which was taken by China in 1962, they give the impression this happened recently.

He made these remarks while interacting with the audience in Pune in a question-answer session during the launch of 'Bharat Marg', the Marathi translation of his book 'The India Way'.

When asked about political leaders who lack confidence in India while speaking about the military standoff with China, the EAM responded that there are some people in the Opposition who think in such a way that he finds hard to understand.

"If you want to ask why they have no confidence, why are they misleading people, why they spread the wrong khabar (news) about China? How can I answer these questions? Because I know they are also doing politics. Sometimes they deliberately spread such news that they know is not true," Jaishankar said.

Last year in September, Rahul Gandhi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave away "100 square kilometres of Indian territory" to China "without a fight," and asked the government how it will be retrieved.

Jaishankar also said sometimes some people say there is "soch me kami" (lack of understanding) in him but in that case, he will approach the military leadership, Army, or Intelligence. "I will not call the Chinese ambassador and seek information," he said.

Notably, in 2017, when India and China were locked in a standoff on the border area abutting Bhutan, the Congress said Rahul Gandhi had met the ambassadors of the two neighbouring countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

