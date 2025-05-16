Jaishankar speaks to Taliban minister for first time, lauds Afghanistan's condemnation of Pahalgam attack The phone conversation built on an earlier meeting between Muttaqi and Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai in January, and marked the highest level of contact between India and the Taliban since the latter seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday welcomed the Afghanistan Taliban regime's rejection of attempts to sow distrust between the two countries, during the first official interaction between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The phone conversation built on an earlier meeting between Muttaqi and Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri in Dubai in January, and marked the highest level of contact between India and the Taliban since the latter seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

The exchange also came amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Good conversation with acting Afghan foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack,” Jaishankar said in a social media post, referring to the 22 April attack that killed 26 civilians and prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled areas.

Jaishankar also noted Muttaqi’s strong rejection of “recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports,” apparently referencing claims in sections of the Pakistani media that India had “hired” the Taliban to carry out a “false flag” operation in Pahalgam.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s long-standing friendship with the Afghan people and reiterated support for their development needs, adding that both sides explored ways to enhance cooperation.

According to a Taliban readout, the two ministers discussed strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and furthering diplomatic engagement.

Muttaqi described India as a key regional actor and referred to the historic nature of ties between the two countries. He expressed hope for stronger future relations and reiterated Afghanistan’s commitment to a balanced foreign policy and constructive international relations.

He also requested India’s assistance in facilitating visas for Afghan traders and medical patients, and called for the release and repatriation of Afghan prisoners currently in Indian custody.

The readout quoted Jaishankar as acknowledging India’s historic ties with Afghanistan and highlighting the importance of collaboration in political and economic fields. He assured prompt attention to the matter of Afghan prisoners and committed to easing the visa process.

Both sides also underlined the strategic importance of further developing Iran’s Chabahar port.