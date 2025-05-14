Jaishankar's security enhanced with additional bulletproof vehicle amid India-Pakistan tensions The move comes days after a military conflict between India and Pakistan, and amid New Delhi's punitive diplomatic measures against Islamabad following the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives.

New Delhi:

The Union government has upgraded the security cover of External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, news agency ANI reported citing sources. As part of the enhancement, an additional bulletproof vehicle has been added to his convoy to bolster his protection during nationwide travel. Jaishankar, who currently receives ‘Z’ category security from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), will now benefit from this fortified convoy arrangement to ensure maximum safety. This decision follows a recent threat assessment by intelligence agencies that highlighted the need for increased vigilance around top government officials, especially those playing key roles in foreign policy.

Notably, in October last year, Jaishankar's security level was raised from 'Y' to 'Z' category. The CRPF had taken over the charge of Jaishankar's security from the Delhi Police. 70-year-0ld Jaishankar is currently being provided round-the-clock Z-category security cover by an armed team of CRPF personnel that includes over a dozen armed commandos during movement and his stay across the country.

The CRPF is currently providing VIP security cover to 210-odd protectees, comprising Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, the Dalai Lama and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The decision to enhance the security for the EAM came following the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Different types of security in India

In India, security cover is provided based on the level of threat to individuals. It is extended to Prime Ministers, Presidents, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, bureaucrats, former officials, judges, celebrities, religious leaders, and sometimes even common citizens.

The government offers five categories of security protection, which include:

Z+ (Highest level)

Z

Y+

Y

X

What is Z-category security?

Z-category security is the third-highest level of security in India, comprising a 22-member security detail. This includes:

4 to 6 NSG (National Security Guard) commandos

Additional police personnel

Personnel from Delhi Police, ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), or CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force)

Most state chief ministers in India are provided with Z-category security due to the nature of their roles and the potential threats they face.

