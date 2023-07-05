Jaishankar to embark on four-day visit to Tanzania today to hold high-level talks with his counterpart

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Jaishankar's Tanzania visit: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be leaving for a four-day official visit to Tanzania on Wednesday in order to hold high-level discussions and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Stergomena Tax. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release that Jaishankar will meet the top leaders of the East African country and also attend a reception onboard the Indian Naval Ship Trishul during his tour. Further, he is also expected to inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda and address the Indian diaspora.

In the first two days of his four-day trip to the country, Jaishankar will travel to Zanzibar, where he will meet with top officials, visit a water supply project financed by a line of credit from the Indian government, and attend a reception on the Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is currently sailing to Tanzania.

Jaishankar's scheduled for Tanzania

"EAM will thereafter visit the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania from 07-08 July 2023, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and call on the country's top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers," the official release said.

"During the visit, he will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting. EAM will also be addressing the Indian diaspora and inaugurating the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar es Salaam," the release added.

IIT to open its campus in Tanzania

According to reports, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will also open its overseas campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar in October 2023 with a batch of 50 undergraduate students and 20 master's students. This step will be taken in an attempt to strengthen the education ties between the two nations. The new IIT campus will be set up in Zanzibar under the name IIT Madras at Zanzibar. Zanzibar will be one of three campuses outside of India, with the others located in Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur.

India-Tanzania relations

It should be noted here that India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close, friendly and co-operative relations. The second edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between Tanzania and India was also held in Arusha on June 28 and 29. Following the meeting, the Ministry of Defence released a statement, saying the two sides discussed enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). India and Tanzania continued to have a vibrant business and commercial relationship. India is also a leading trade partner of Tanzania.

(With inputs from ANI)

