Jaishankar reaffirms zero-tolerance policy on terrorism in talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy | Video Jaishankar on terrorism: EAM Jaishankar acknowledged UK’s strong condemnation of Pahalgam terror attack and its solidarity with India. In his opening remarks ahead of the formal discussions, he affirmed, "India anticipates that our partners will fully comprehend and respect this stance."

New Delhi:

Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (EAM), on Saturday (June 7) reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism during wide-ranging discussions with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in New Delhi. Emphasising India's 'zero tolerance' policy, Jaishankar asserted that India would never accept equating the 'perpetrators of evil' with their victims.

His remarks were viewed as a clear message to the international community, especially amid New Delhi’s growing unease over several countries, including the UK, drawing parallels between India and Pakistan during the military flare-up between May 7 and 10.

EAM's strong stance against terrorism

Reaffirming India’s firm position on terrorism, Jaishankar stated that the country follows a strict zero-tolerance policy and expects its partners to do the same. “India will never countenance the perpetrators of evil being put at par with their victims,” he said, in a veiled reference to recent international narratives equating India and Pakistan following regional tensions.

He expressed gratitude to the UK for its unequivocal condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and acknowledged the UK's support in India’s fight against terrorism.

Jaishankar acknowledged the UK’s strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and its solidarity with India. "We practice a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and expect our partners to understand it," he stated in televised remarks before formal talks began.

Indian officials reportedly briefed the UK side about persistent cross-border terrorism threats emanating from Pakistan. Lammy had earlier visited Islamabad on May 16 and welcomed the de-escalation agreement between India and Pakistan.

Lammy, on a two-day official visit to India, also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. His visit aimed to review bilateral ties, with a focus on economic cooperation, migration, technology, and security.

Key milestones in India-UK relations

Jaishankar highlighted the significance of the recently concluded India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the double taxation avoidance convention, calling them "milestones" that would not only enhance bilateral trade and investment but also positively impact strategic cooperation.

The UK Foreign Office, in a statement, emphasised Lammy’s focus on strengthening economic and migration ties, along with securing borders and deepening business relationships. Lammy described the FTA as the beginning of a new phase in the India-UK partnership, underscoring shared ambitions in growth, innovation, climate action, and security.

Strategic technology and infrastructure cooperation

Jaishankar also outlined collaborative initiatives, including the Technology Security Initiative (TSI), which is set to deepen strategic tech sector ties in areas like AI, semiconductors, health-tech, quantum computing, and critical minerals.

He noted the recent launch of the Strategic Exports and Technology Cooperation Dialogue, aimed at resolving licensing and regulatory challenges that hinder trade in critical and emerging technologies.

The India-UK Infrastructure Financing Bridge was highlighted as another promising avenue to channel long-term UK capital into India’s infrastructure development. Additionally, both sides are enhancing educational collaboration, with UK universities planning campuses in India.

Deepening economic and institutional cooperation

Jaishankar also pointed to the growing synergy in financial collaboration, citing the UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge as a promising mechanism to facilitate quality long-term capital flow from the UK to India. “This can contribute meaningfully to India’s infrastructure development agenda,” he added.

India-UK FTA a strategic milestone for trade, investment, and security

S Jaishankar hailed the recently concluded India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Double Contribution Convention as pivotal developments that will significantly boost bilateral trade and investment, while reinforcing global supply and value chains. His remarks came during a high-level meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in New Delhi on Saturday.

Welcoming Lammy back to India, Jaishankar underscored the growing depth of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. "Your visit comes at an opportune time and provides a valuable opportunity to assess the progress in our ties, which have strengthened across all sectors," he said.

Calling the India-UK FTA a milestone, Jaishankar emphasised its strategic impact beyond commerce. "It will propel two-way trade and investment and have a positive ripple effect on other aspects of our bilateral relationship, including the strengthening of supply and value chains," he noted.

Education and people-to-people links/connections

On the education front, Jaishankar highlighted active collaboration and noted that several UK universities are planning to set up campuses in India. He also emphasised the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties, calling them a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship.

On people-to-people connections, Jaishankar recalled inaugurating two new Indian consulates in Manchester and Belfast, reflecting expanding diplomatic outreach.

Looking ahead

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the multifaceted India-UK partnership. The visit served as a platform to not only consolidate existing cooperation but to set the stage for expanded engagement across trade, security, technology, education, and global diplomacy. Overall, the meeting reinforced the multifaceted India-UK strategic partnership, with both sides expressing their commitment to further enhancing cooperation in various fields.