'We compete doesn't mean that there should be conflict between us': Jaishankar on India-China ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the differences between India and China should not take the form of disputes, as he asserted that since both nations compete, it should not mean that there should be conflict between the two. Jaishankar, in conversation with Kyung-wha Kang of the Asia Society, underscored that ties between New Delhi and Beijing have seen some improvement since October last year, while he asserted that the two nations are working on different aspects of it.

'It took us 14 years to send an ambassador after 1962 war': Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minister also said that after the 1962 war with China, it took 14 years to send back an ambassador, as he added, "And 12 more years for the Prime Minister of India to visit that country."

Jaishankar said, "From 1988 to 2020, while we had incidents in the border areas, we had not actually had bloodshed. The last bloodshed was 45 years before 2020. What happened in 2020 was actually very traumatic for the relationship. It wasn't just the bloodshed; it was the disregard of written agreements."

Acknowledging the improving ties between India and China, Jaishankar pointed out, "From October last year, the relationship has seen some improvement. We are working on different aspects of it."

He said, "What we are trying to see is if we can undo some of the damage which happened as a result of their actions in 2020, and we can rebuild the relationship. We genuinely, sincerely think that this is in our mutual interest. If one looks at 2020-2025, it was a period which did not serve them well, and it did not serve us well."

India, China reached agreement in October last year

India and China had reached an agreement in October on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The understanding was reached after earlier disengagement in other friction points in eastern Ladakh following meetings at diplomatic and military levels.

Last year in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit at Kazan. During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed the agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas and underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquillity.

