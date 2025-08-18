Jaishankar holds talks with Wang Yi in Delhi, says 'India and China seek to move ahead in their ties' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Wang on Monday evening. In his opening remarks, Jaishankar welcomed his Chinese counterpart and his delegation for the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China.

New Delhi:

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi began his two-day visit to India on Monday, setting the stage for crucial discussions on border issues with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. Wang Yi was received at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary of the East Asia division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Notably, Wang's trip comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to China for the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Wang

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with Wang on Monday evening. In his opening remarks, Jaishankar welcomed his Chinese counterpart and his delegation for the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China. "This occasion provides us an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest. Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides," he added.

Focus on boundary resolution talks

As per details, the Chinese Foreign Minister is visiting India primarily to hold the next round of Special Representatives' (SR) dialogue on the boundary question. Wang and Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks. The Chinese minister's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. The two sides are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Wang's visit, people familiar with the matter said.

Wang Yi's visit amid geopolitical tensions

The Chinese Foreign Minister's trip is also seen as important as it comes amid increasing tensions in India-US relations following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent which included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil. Wang and NSA Doval are scheduled to hold a new edition of SR dialogue on the boundary question at 11 am on Tuesday. According to the MEA, Wang will call on PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

