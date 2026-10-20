Jaishankar holds talks with UAE Foreign Minister in Mumbai, calls for dialogue and diplomacy in West Asia

Mumbai:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (October 20) said the situation in West Asia remained a matter of "deep concern" and reiterated India's support for initiatives aimed at promoting peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

Jaishankar made the remarks during talks with his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Mumbai. Al Nahyan, who is also the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, arrived in Mumbai on Monday evening for a two-day visit to India. His visit comes amid a recent surge in attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, reportedly carried out by Houthi rebels.

Situation in Gulf remains a matter of deep concern

In his televised opening remarks, Jaishankar also highlighted the role of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE in boosting bilateral trade and financial ties.

"The situation in the Gulf remains a matter of deep concern. We will continue to work together and support all efforts to promote dialogue and diplomacy," he stated.

"We continue to support the free, safe and unimpeded flow of trade, energy and fertiliser. I would also like to thank you, and through you, the UAE leadership, for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," he added.

India and UAE continues to set new commercial benchmarks

Jaishankar also noted that despite global economic uncertainty and geopolitical challenges, the commercial partnership between India and the UAE continues to set "new benchmarks."

"The bilateral trade has crossed the USD 100 billion mark since the signing of the CEPA, and two-way investments continue to grow, reflecting the confidence of our businesses in each other's economies," he said.

"Cooperation in defence, energy and technology is acquiring a strategic character. Our people-to-people ties continue to enrich the lives of our communities. Our cultural partnership is also gaining strong momentum," he noted.

Bilateral trade and cultural exchange have increased significantly since New Delhi and Abu Dhabi signed the CEPA in 2022.

Currently, both countries rank among each other's leading trade and investment partners, underpinned by the CEPA, a domestic currency settlement framework and the bilateral investment treaty.

Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed energy security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

(With ANI inputs)

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