Jaishankar hold meeting with Canadian counterpart Anand; both sides vow to deepen partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a bilateral meeting with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Delhi. Highlighting his conversation with Anand, EAM Jaishankar said that the relationship between the two sides has been steadily progressing and India was actively working to advance partnership.

"Our meeting today continues the constructive conversations that we have been having since our telephone call on 26th May. India-Canada bilateral relations have been steadily progressing in the last 2 months. We are working to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership," he said.

Focus should be on meeting expectations of both PMs, says Jaishankar

Jaishankar said both sides should ponder on delivering on the expectations of both the PMs and the interests of people in India and Canada.

"Our responsibility as Foreign Ministers is to shepherd the process of rebuilding our cooperation and to ensure that it delivers on the expectations of our PMs and the interests of our people. It means not only taking initiatives in our particular jurisdiction but to monitor and integrate interactions across the entire breadth of the government. I look forward to doing so, working closely with you...We (India-Canada) seek to de-risk the international economy today by forging strong partnerships of growing range and depth," he said.

Revealing the roadmap ahead, Jaishankar said both sides have decided to forge cooperation in several sectors, including trade, investment, agriculture, science and technology.

"Both sides, for our meeting today, have prepared an ambitious roadmap to advance our cooperation in various domains, including trade, investment, agriculture, science and technology, civil nuclear collaboration, AI, critical minerals and energy. I am glad that the two High Commissioners have assumed their responsibilities in our respective capitals and are part of today's meetings," he said.

Anand thanks EAM Jaishankar

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand thanked Jaishankar for the warm welcome and hailed him for the telephonic conversions he had with her.

Acknowledging the productive bilateral engagement between the two sides, Anand highlighted PM Modi's meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of G7 summit in Kananaskis.

"Thank you so much for the warm welcome that we've received this morning. We are so grateful to be able to further the Canada-India relationship with you here in New Delhi today. I want to first and foremost extend my appreciation to you for the conversation that you and I have had since I was appointed as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs on May 13," Anand said.

"Equally, Prime Minister Carney was pleased to welcome Prime Minister Modi to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, where they had a productive bilateral engagement that informs the conversation we are having here today... Today, we'll be discussing the India-Canada Joint Statement, which is comprehensive and covers a number of issues that will allow us to continue the work to elevate the bilateral relationship," she added.