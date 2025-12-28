Jaish-e-Mohammed to organise seven-day training camp in PoK from January 1 Jaish-e-Mohammed is also organising public rallies in Garhi Habibullah and Balakot to gather support. These rallies are being attended by young children, who are then being recruited in the terror group.

New Delhi:

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) will organise a seven-day 'Tarbiyah' or training camp in Mirpur, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), from January 1 next year, said sources on Sunday. The terror group, founded by wanted terrorist Masood Azhar, is also organising public rallies in Garhi Habibullah and Balakot to gather support.

According to sources, these rallies are being attended by young children, who are then being recruited in the terror group. Additionally, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has also activated its women's wing in the PoK and is organising camps to recruit people.

These camps, sources said, are being attended by Lashkar's Abdul Rauf, Rizwan Hanif and Abu Musa. The terror group has also reconstructing its camps in Pakistan and PoK that were damaged by Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Lashkar's camp in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Jaish's online course

The sources said the Lashkar has also activated a terror camp named 'Jihad-e-Aqsa' in the Lower Dir District in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Coming to Jaish, sources had earlier told India TV that the terror group has started recruiting women to conduct suicide attacks. For this, it has also launched a programme called 'Dukhtaran-e-Islam' in Rawalkot. They said Jaish aims to form a female brigade like the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Hamas, and is recruiting women through online platforms.

Jaish has also launched an online training course called 'Tufat al-Muminat' to recruit people, especially women. It is also collecting funds via online modes for it. In this course, Azhar's family members, particularly his sisters Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar, are giving 40-minute classes every day.

This has alerted the security forces, who are continuously monitoring all the activities of Jaish and Lashkar in Pakistan and PoK to thwart their attempt to target India.