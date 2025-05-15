Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera pass mic to each other after question on Turkey boycott | Video Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera faced backlash from the BJP after a video showed them hesitating to address a question on boycotting Turkey for its support to Pakistan amid recent military tensions. The clip, shared by BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, sparked sharp criticism.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) after a video surfaced showing them hesitating to respond to a question about boycotting Turkey over its support for Pakistan in the latest India-Pakistan military standoff, at a press conference on WednesdayCongress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera .

The video, shared by BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya on X, captured Ramesh and Khera passing the mic to each other during a press conference, appearing uncertain about how to address the question. Malviya accused the Congress party of being disconnected from the national sentiment, saying, “The country is enraged by the support Turkey and Azerbaijan have extended to the terror state of Pakistan... But the Congress party can’t even bring itself to align with the broader sentiment of the Indian people. No wonder it remains so disconnected from the public.”

After the clip drew widespread attention, Khera responded by calling on the government to clarify its own stance on Turkey and Azerbaijan. "Since this question is being raised by an office bearer of the BJP, the Prime Minister’s Office and S Jaishankar should immediately clarify if the government of India has snapped all diplomatic and trade relations with Turkey and has also shut their embassy in India," Khera said on X.

Ramesh echoed this demand, highlighting what he called the Modi government's inconsistency in foreign policy. "In the same vein, the PMO and S Jaishankar should also clarify why the Modi government has pursued normalisation with China despite its continued encroachment on Indian territory," he wrote, referring to the June 2020 clash in eastern Ladakh.

The exchange reflects the escalating political tension over India's ties with countries perceived as supporting Pakistan, as calls for economic and diplomatic pushback gain momentum.