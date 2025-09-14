Returning from Haridwar, seven of two families killed as car falls off Ring Road in Jaipur Seven members from two families lost their lives after a car returning from Haridwar veered off Jaipur’s Ring Road and plunged into a waterlogged underpass near Prahladpura.

New Delhi:

A road accident on Jaipur’s Ring Road claimed the lives of seven people from two families on Saturday night. The incident occurred near Prahladpura in the Shivdaspura police station area, when a speeding car lost control, hit a divider, and fell approximately 16 feet into a water-filled underpass. According to police, the vehicle had been returning to Jaipur from Haridwar, where the victims had gone to perform the last rites of a deceased relative.

The accident remained undetected until Sunday afternoon, when local residents noticed a damaged car submerged in the underpass and alerted authorities. A crane was used to recover the vehicle. All seven occupants were found dead inside the car, said Shivdaspura SHO Surendra Saini.

Victims identified

The deceased have been identified as:

Ramraj Vaishnav, resident of Vatika, Sanganer

His wife Madhu

Their son Rudra

Kaluram, a relative from Kekri, Ajmer

Kaluram’s wife Seema

Their son Rohit

Another relative Gajraj

Police confirmed that Ramraj, a taxi driver, had driven the group to Haridwar for the immersion of ashes and was heading back to Jaipur when the fatal accident occurred.

Investigation underway

SHO Surendra Saini stated that while the exact time of the accident is yet to be confirmed, preliminary reports suggest it happened late Saturday night.