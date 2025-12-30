Jaipur school suicide: CBSE strips affiliation of Neerja Modi School over lapses, violation of norms CBSE has cancelled the affiliation of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur following the suicide of a Class 4 student and subsequent findings of serious safety lapses. The board said the school committed "gross violation of student safety norms" and imposed the severest penalty.

Jaipur:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has withdrawn the affiliation of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur after finding serious lapses in student safety and repeated violations of mandatory norms. The action comes following the tragic death of a Class 4 student, who died by suicide on November 1. The CBSE announced that the school's affiliation up to the Senior Secondary School Examination level stands cancelled with immediate effect. In its communication, the board stated that the institution is liable for the severest penalty due to what it described as "gross violation of student safety norms."

Severe penalty imposed for safety failures

According to officials, the board examined the circumstances surrounding the incident and reviewed the school's compliance with safety guidelines. The inquiry reportedly found multiple procedural lapses and non-adherence to essential protocols meant to protect students on campus.

The CBSE highlighted that the school's actions and omissions left little room for leniency, prompting immediate withdrawal of affiliation. The decision is likely to impact the academic operations of the institution and may lead to further scrutiny by state authorities.