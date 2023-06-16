SHOCKING! Patient dies after doctors in Jaipur's private hospital leave scissors inside body during surgery

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). SHOCKING! Patient dies after doctors in Jaipur's private hospital leave scissors inside body after surgery

Jaipur news: A family has accused Jaipur's private hospital of negligence during a heart surgery and claimed that the doctors left surgical scissors inside the body due to which the patient died. "After the operation, the patient's health continued to deteriorate and he died after 12 days. When the family reached the crematorium to collect the bones post cremation, they found surgical scissors," said family members.

However, when the family contacted the hospital, they denied all allegations and said they were lying. The family of the deceased has now lodged a complaint against the hospital at the Jawahar Circle police station.

Kamal, the son of Upendra Sharma (74), a resident of the city's Mansarovar area, has alleged in the complaint that on May 29 (Monday), his father was taken to Fortis Hospital due to ill health. On May 30 at around 8:30 pm., his father was taken for an operation. He was brought out of the operation theatre at around 1.30 am in the night.

He was discharged by the evening of May 31. The son alleged that the father's health started deteriorating two days after he was brought home. After talking to the doctors, they said that everything will be fine, but it will take some time.

Meanwhile, on June 12, his health started deteriorating and he died at 8:30 pm. The next day, the last rites were performed at the cremation ground at Maharani Farm. On the morning of June 15, when Kamal went to the crematorium to collect the remains, a pair of surgical scissors were found.

Kamal says that these surgical scissors were found near the heart in the same direction in which the father was laid.

Fortis Hospital reaction to allegations:

Neerav Bansal, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Jaipur, said that the family's claim is false, baseless and malicious.

"We have all the post surgery reports and X-rays of the patient which confirm that there were no surgical scissors or any other foreign object inside the patient's body.A Fortis follows stringent protocols to ensure that such errors do not occur."

Probe underway:

Meanwhile under the instructions of state Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, a three-member committee has been former to investigate the matter. The committee will submit its report in three days.

Apart from Director Public Health Ravi Prakash Mathur, Additional Director Hospital Administration Sushil Kumar Parmar and Chief Medical and Health Officer Jaipur II BL Meena have been included in the committee.

(With IANS inputs)

