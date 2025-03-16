Jaipur Delta wins BMC Advisors Northern India Polo Championship, Rajat Sharma, Ritu Dhawan attend final India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma was the chief guest for the BMC Advisors Northern India Polo Championship 2025 final between Jaipur Delta and Carysil Jindal. Jaipur Delta won the final after beating the Carysil Jindal team by 13-7.

Jaipur Delta won the BMC Advisors Northern India Polo Championship 2025 after beating Carysil Jindal in the final on Sunday, March 16. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma attended the final alongside his wife, Ritu Dhawan, the Managing Director of India TV.

Jaipur Delta defeated Carysil Jindal in the final by a scoreline of 13-7, as the Jaipur team dominated the proceedings. The game was closer than what the scoreline suggested, with both the teams leaving no stone unturned to push for the title.

Rajat Sharma was the chief guest for the final, and he presented the victorious team with the title.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Ritu Dhawan and Rajat Sharma enjoying the Polo game.

The tournament kicked off on March 10 with four participants. Apart from the two finalists, the Achievers and Jindal Panther also made their presence felt.

The BMC Advisors Northern India Polo Championship is not a new tournament, indeed, it is more than 100 years old. Organiser Brijesh Mathur shed light on it, stating that the tournament is 102 years old. This was the second edition of the tournament, and this time, the organisers streamed the exhibition match and the final live, which caught the eyes of fans worldwide.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan pose for the cameras at the Polo final.

Brijesh stated that the organisers aim to set standards for Polo worldwide. "Our aim is to set a new standard in the world of polo," Brijesh said. By doing this, we want to promote this sport further and encourage more players to join it. Currently, there are only 40 to 50 professional polo players in India."

"We hope that by hosting such events, we can increase this number and draw more attention to polo in the country," he added.

The Jaipur team won the title. The social media handle - jaipur polo team - also congratulated the victorious side. Congratulations Jaipur Delta for a massive win at the BMC Advisors Northern India Polo Championship