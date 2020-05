Image Source : PTI Jaipur COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark; state tally at 3,009

With twelve more coronavirus positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Jaipur crossed the 1,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 1,005 while the state overall crossed the 3,000-mark registering a total number of 3,009 cases, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Monday.

A total number of 123 COVID-19 cases was reported in Rajasthan in the last 12 hours out of which 73 were from Jodhpur, 19 from Chittaurgarh, 12 from Jaipur, 11 from Pali, three from Kota, two from Rajsamand, and one each from Bikaner, Alwar and Udaipur, Singh said.

Overall, 75 deaths have been reported in the state so far with 44 deaths reported in Jaipur, nine in Jodhpur, six in Kota, two each in Nagaur, Bharatpur and Bhilwara, one each in Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner Pratapgarh and Chittaurgarh, two in Sikar and one in Tonk.

Twenty-nine out of the 33 districts in the state are corona affected with Jaipur at the top having 1,005 cases followed by Jodhpur which has 705 cases, Kota has 212 cases, Ajmer 168, Alwar 12, Banswara has 66, Baran-1, Barmer-2, Bharatpur-114, Bhilwara-37, Bikaner-38, Chittaurgarh-36, Churu-14, Dausa-21, Dholpur-12, Dungarpur-7, Hanumangarh-11, Jaisalmer -35, Jhalawar-40, Jhunjhunu-42, Jodhpur-705, Karauli-2, Kota-212, Nagaur-118, Pali-24, Pratapgarh and Rajsamand-four each, Sawai Madhopur-eight, Sikar-six, Tonk has 134 and Udaipur has 15, said Singh.

