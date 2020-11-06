Rajasthan: Hit by speeding Audi, man bounces to rooftop of nearby house; dies

Image Source : PTI Speeding Audi hits man in Jaipur

A man was killed after being hit by a speeding Audi car in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Friday. According to the details, the accident was reported today morning in Jaipur's Sodala area, where the deceased suffered serious wounds and succumbed to his injuries. The youth was on his way to appear for a constable recruitment examination in the city when he was hit by the speeding luxury car being driven by a girl, police said.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the victim bounced and fell on the rooftop of a nearby house.

Commenting on the incident, a traffic cop said the incident was reported at nearly 7:30 am today.

"We heard an explosion-like sound following the collision. Upon reaching the spot, we found the body of the deceased and his leg was severed," the policeman said.

"The victim died on the spot," he added.

The deceased was identified as a native of Pali district of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Further investigations are underway.

