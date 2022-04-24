Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Jaipur: Amid high prices, man held for stealing 'lemons' in vegetable market.

Highlights A man was arrested on Apr 23 for stealing 2 boxes of lemon from a shop in in Jaipur

A vegetable seller had lodged a complaint on Apr 22 regarding lemon boxes robbery

After investigation, police arrested man named Naveen Ahmed & recovered 13kg box of lemons from him

A man was arrested on Saturday (April 23) for stealing two boxes of lemon from a shop in Muhana vegetable market in Jaipur, said police.

A vegetable seller had lodged a complaint on Friday (April 22) alleging that an unidentified person stole two boxes of lemons from the platform in front of his shop on April 12 and April 20.

After its investigation, police arrested a man named Naveen Ahmed, and recovered a 13 kg box of lemons from him. The e-rickshaw used in crime has also been seized, police said.

According to police, the accused took advantage of the crowd in the Mandi to steal lemon boxes kept on the platform and spirit them away in his e-rickshaw.

Ahmed told police he had been selling the stolen lemons at cut-price to local vendors.

Lemon prices have seen a mercurial rise in the last few weeks. In Rajasthan, a desert state, it reached the price of Rs 400 per kg during first week of April, only to come down sharply in the last few days.

Besides rising temperatures, people have blamed increase in the price of diesel for lemon’s costliness.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Varanasi: Lemon, petrol being offered free with mobile accessories

ALSO READ: Varanasi: Desperate devotees take the God route, conduct puja to bring down price of lemons

Latest India News